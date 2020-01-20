The Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce announces its 2020 Board of Directors. (Photo from victoriachamber.ca)

Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce announces its 2020 board

Board of directors is comprised of established and emerging business and community leaders

The Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce has a new board of directors for 2020.

The board is comprised of emerging business and community leaders, working towards good business and a great community in Greater Victoria.

“The Chamber is the largest business organization on Vancouver Island and our 1,400 members rely on the expertise and leadership of our very knowledgeable board,” says John Wilson, incoming board chair.

“Over the next two years, my focus as chair will be on strengthening the Chamber’s role as an advocate for safe communities, good governance and a vibrant economy that enables employers to better find and keep workers.”

New board members include Judith Ethier, chief administrative officer, Greater Victoria Harbour Authority; Tom Plumb, president and CEO, Kinetic Construction; and Rose Arsenault, branch manager, Agilus Work Solutions. For a full list of 2020 Board of Directors members, go to victoriachamber.ca.

The Chamber thanks outgoing members Al Hasham, Lise Gyorkos, and Rahim Khudabux for their contributions.

