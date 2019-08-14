Youth 18 and under will have access to free transit passes in Victoria (Black Press File Photo).

Greater Victoria commission says ‘no’ to regional youth transit pass pilot

The City of Victoria still offers free youth transit passes for youth starting this fall

The City of Victoria will be on its own in the Capital Region when it comes to offering youth free transit passes.

At the Victoria Regional Transit Commission’s meeting on Tuesday, the idea of launching a pilot study for a regional youth pass was vetoed by commissioners, who felt the funding could be better suited for other investments.

“I think it’s fair to say that at a conceptual level we support the idea of free transit, but in the end the decision was to maintain our focus, which is based on keeping the fares at the level they are at and increasing service throughout the system,” said Susan Brice, chair of the Victoria Regional Transit Commission.

ALSO READ: Free transit passes coming for Victoria youth this fall

Brice added that for many of the other municipalities in the Capital Region free transit would be a moot offer.

“In a densely populated area where there’s pretty good transit service, moving towards free youth passes will be well received,” she said. “But there are parts of the region where you can give them a free transit pass, but if there aren’t buses going there it isn’t going to work.”

The City of Victoria also has a strong revenue source for the passes. In May, the City of Victoria began instating fees for Sunday street parking, a move that could generate over $500,000 per year. In total, the costs of the subsidized youth transit passes will cost the City of Victoria $850,000 annually.

ALSO READ: Victoria parking fees bring in more than $17 million every year

For other municipalities where parking is not as profitable, costs for youth passes would have to come from taxes. The only other two local points of revenue for the Victoria Regional Transit System come from the buses’ fare boxes and the provincial gas tax fund.

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps said she was disappointed that the motion wasn’t moved forward.

“I mostly feel bad for the kids living across the region,” Helps said. “I was disappointed so see that even to do a business case, to do a pilot project or to see preliminary results wasn’t approved.”

The youth passes are set to come into effect in the Victoria in the fall, some time after September. It will be available to all youth residing at a Victoria address.

“We’ll be the small powerhouse, piloting things as usual,” Helps said.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Several police officers shot in Philadelphia
Next story
Cause of death unknown in Langley teen’s suspected overdose at skate park: father

Just Posted

Man who tortured, killed Langford teen Kimberly Proctor denied day parole

Kruse Wellwood in prison for 2010 sexual assault and murder of Langford teen

North Saanich cat has leg amputated after being shot

RCMP issues warning to pet owners in the area

West Shore teen who died of suspected fentanyl overdose remembered as ‘kind’, ‘bubbly’

Abby Barker, 16, was set to attend Oak Bay High in the fall

GardenWorks’ time on Oak Bay Avenue winding down

With development proposal before the city, store looks for new location for 2020

Saanich council giggles through public-less public hearing

By the third item at Monday’s public hearing, council and staff were alone in chambers

VIDEO: City of Victoria finds high numbers of single-use items in initial stages of garbage analysis

Environmental scientists dig through local trash bins to see what people are throwing out

POLL: What is the main thing you would like to see improved on BC Ferries?

BC Ferries passengers are sounding off on what they would like to… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 13

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Defence minister asks watchdog to investigate racism in the military

Concerns have increased in the wake of reports about right-wing groups recruiting service members

RCMP investigate racist, hateful letter sent to B.C. resident

The highly threatening message was sent to a Reddit user’s parents in Coquitlam

U.S. couple donates $10,000 to Terrace search team to thank them for late son’s recovery

The body of Warren Sill, 26, was found 80 kilometres east of Terrace in 2012

Employer groups drop out of WorkSafeBC review in protest

NDP government’s reviewer ‘biased, exceeding mandate’

Family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in Kootenay highway crash

The Alberta family was travelling through B.C. for a wedding when their RV was in a serious collision

Cause of death unknown in Langley teen’s suspected overdose at skate park: father

Toxicology tests have been ordered to determine if drugs are the reason for 14-year-old’s death

Most Read