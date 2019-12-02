Murray and Lynda Farmer have pledged to match up to $50,000 for the BC Cancer Foundation on Giving Tuesday on Dec. 3. (File contributed/BC Cancer Foundation)

Greater Victoria couple pledges to match donations for BC Cancer on Giving Tuesday

Murray and Lynda Farmer will match donations up to $50,000

A Greater Victoria couple will match donations put forward to the BC Cancer foundation on Giving Tuesday on Dec. 3.

North Saanich residents Murray and Lynda Farmer, who received the Order of British Columbia this year for their philanthropy work, will match up to $50,000 for all donations donated to the cause.

ALSO READ: Saanich Peninsula Community Foundation to host Giving Tuesday event

“We are inspired every day by the innovative and caring work happening at BC Cancer, and are honoured to match your donation,” The Farmers said in an emailed statement.

The BC Cancer Foundation believes that in the next 15 years, B.C. residents will face a 40 per cent increase in cancer diagnoses.

ALSO READ: BC Cancer Foundation opens doors to the Victoria public for tours of the facility

“It will be relentless but with the help of generous donors, so will BC Cancer. Every patient, every round of chemo, every trial, every breakthrough, every day – BC Cancer won’t stop,” the foundation said in a statement. “With donor support, BC Cancer can advance research and care and save lives in our community.”

Giving Tuesday donations can be put forward at bccancerfoundation.com/giving.

