Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers for the week of Oct. 29

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Oct. 29.

Nathan Paul Gerow is wanted for impaired driving, flight from police, driving while prohibited and operation of a vehicle over .08. Gerow is described as a 33-year-old man, five-foot-five and 119 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair.

Ajaypal Singh Mann is wanted for driving without a driver’s licence and driving with an altered driver’s licence. Mann is described as a 22-year-old male, six-foot-two and 159 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Maxwell Trinordi Silvey is wanted for breach of probation. Silvey is described as a 28-year-old male, five-foot-10 and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Paul “Archie” Bush is wanted for failure to comply, and three counts of break of undertaking. Bush is described as a 35-year-old man, five-foot-11 and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Amanda Sara Johnston is wanted for possession of controlled substance and fail to comply with probation. Johnston is described as a 30-year-old woman, five-foot-two and 106 pounds with auburn hair and brown eyes.

Michael Todd Schofield is wanted on a Canada wide warrant for parole violation. Schofield is described as a 49-year-old man, five-foot-11 and 200 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

