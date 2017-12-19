Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers naughty list for the week of Dec. 19

  Dec. 19, 2017
  • News

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Dec. 19, 2017.

James Edward Christie is wanted for three counts of assault. Christie is described as a 26-year-old male, five-foot-six, 111 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Dylan Charles Walter is wanted for refusing to provide a breath sample and impaired driving. Walter is described as a 20-year-old male, six-foot-two, 205 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Barbara Mary Joseph is wanted for use of a stolen credit card. Joseph is described as a 25-year-old female, five-foot-four, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Matthew Gilbert Darlington is wanted for being unlawfully at large. Darlington is described as a 42-year-old male, five-foot-11, 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Benjamin Geoffrey Hilliard is wanted for two counts of breach of recognizance. Hilliard is described as a 38-year-old male, five-foot-11, 181 pounds with brown hair and grey eyes.

Daniel Adam Nix is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Nix is described as a 35-year-old male, five-foot-nine, 150 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

Most Read