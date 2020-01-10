Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers released a photo of a suspect who allegedly slashed a security guard’s arm with a bladed weapon outside of Walmart Uptown last month. (Facebook/Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers releases photo of Uptown assault suspect

Security guard’s arm was slashed by ‘bladed weapon’

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers have released a photo of a suspect in an assault case that took place outside of Walmart Uptown last month.

In a Facebook post, Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers says a security guard was slashed with a bladed weapon, causing significant injury to his arm, around 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 28 outside of Walmart at Uptown.

According to Crime Stoppers, the security guard was attacked when he tried to detain the suspect following a theft.

READ ALSO: Saanich police offer suspect description after Uptown security officer stabbed

Const. Markus Anastasiades of the Saanich Police Department said police responded to reports of a stabbing at Uptown Mall around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 28.

Anastasiades said the suspect fled the scene on a BMX-style bicycle and that the security guard’s injury was serious but non-life threatening.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers included a photo of the suspect in the Facebook post and describes the man as Caucasian and between 40 to 50 years of age. Police said the man has a fair complexion and short, dark hair.

READ ALSO: Saanich police investigating incident at Uptown Walmart that left security guard with ‘serious’ knife wound

According to Crime Stoppers, the bicycle is red and the suspect took off toward Oak Street. He was wearing a red baseball cap and black jacket and the backpack he carried had white piping around the edges. Police also said he was wearing glasses.

“Saanich police are aware that witnesses to the crime may have taken video of the offence and are asking the public if they have any footage to come forward and show it to the investigators,” the post says.

Witnesses or anyone who recognizes the suspect are asked to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

