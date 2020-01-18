In 2019, Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers saw a significant increase in reporting, arrests, weapons and drugs seized and stolen property recovered. (Crime Stoppers)

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers sees 37 per cent increase in tips in 2019

The non-profit takes anonymous tips from the public, brings information to police

In 2019, Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers saw significant increases in reporting, arrests, and seizures of illegal drugs and weapons.

On Jan. 18, the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers team took to Facebook to announce their data from 2018 and 2019 for comparison and to thank the community for “doing the right thing” last year.

More than 1,200 tips were received in 2019 – a 37 per cent increase from 2018. As a result of the tips last year, 37 arrests were made and charges were laid in 56 cases.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers releases photo of Uptown assault suspect

In 2018, approximately $32,900 in stolen property was recovered and $4,000 in drugs were seized, while in 2019, the amount of property and drugs recovered was almost $221,000 and $190,000, respectively.

The number of weapons seized following tips received by Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers also increased from 2018 to 2019. Only two illegal weapons were collected in 2018 while fifty-one were taken by law enforcement in 2019 – a 2,450 per cent increase.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers, part of the Crime Stoppers non-profit, serves Victoria, Esquimalt, Saanich, Oak Bay, Central Saanich, Sidney/North Saanich, the West Shore, Sooke and the Gulf Islands.

READ ALSO: Close to 1,500 BC Hydro customers without power in Greater Victoria

According to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers Facebook page, Crime Stoppers first came to the region in September, 1984. The organization is independent from law enforcement but partners with local police to operate, though the awareness campaigns and rewards for information relating to ongoing investigations are funded through donations.

Employees accept anonymous tips relating to crimes and then bring the information to the police. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered to those whose tips lead to an arrest, charge or the seizure of stolen property, drugs or illegal weapons.

