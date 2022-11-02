Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for Nov. 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Nov. 1, 2022.

Sheldon Lee Gulbrandsen is wanted for robbery, assault with a weapon, theft under $5,000, obstructing a peace officer and possession of counterfeit money. Gulbrandsen is described as a 39-year-old male, 6’, 150 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Kenneth Christopher Labounty is wanted for unlawfully being in a dwelling and review of sentence. Labounty is described as a 37-year-old male, 6’1”, 205 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jeremy Lew Blunden is wanted for four counts of fraud, possession of stolen property, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, obstructing a peace officer, four counts of breach of an undertaking and breach of a release order. Blunden is described as a 44-year-old male, 5’11”, 144 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Shawn Adam Sevigny is wanted for dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, failing to stop, two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failing to comply with a release order. Sevigny is described as a 37-year-old male, 6’1”, 181 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Michael Shawn Sinclair is wanted for assault causing bodily harm. Sinclair is described as a 53-year-old male, 5’11”, 205 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Mary Margaret Kyle is wanted for assault. Kyle is described as a 39-year-old female, 5’7”, 119 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

