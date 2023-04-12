Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of April 11

Public asked to report to police if you see anyone on this list

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of April 11, 2023.

Charlene Nichole Power is wanted for assault, possession of stolen property and breach of undertaking. Power is described as a 37-year-old female, 5’4”, 130 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Nicholas Alexander Lee is wanted for uttering threats to cause bodily harm and criminal harassment. Lee is described as a 27-year-old male, 6’, 175 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Brandon Tyler Jackson is wanted for entering a dwelling house without an excuse and three counts of breach of probation. Jackson is described as a 29-year-old male, 5’10”, 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Donovan Arthur Carter-Laliberte is wanted for obstruction of a peace officer and dangerous operation of a conveyance. Carter-Laliberte is described as a 29-year-old male, 6’1”, 232 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Kathleen Susan Smith is wanted for two counts of theft under $5,000, possession of identity documents, four counts of failing to comply and breach of undertaking. Smith is described as a 32-year-old female, 5’3”, 201 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Devin Norman Hubick is wanted for failing to comply with a probation order. Hubick is described as a 40-year-old male, 5’6”, 190 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

crime