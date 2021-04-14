Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of April 13

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of April 13, 2021.

Andrew Robert Swanson is wanted for assault by choking and failure to comply with an order. Swanson is described as a 47-year-old male, 5’8”, 180 pounds, with black hair and green eyes.

Zane Kavik Maurice Turvey is wanted for fraud over $5,000. Turvey is described as a 49-year-old male, 6’, 210 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Dylan John Driscoll is wanted for assault, causing a disturbance and uttering threats. Driscoll is described as a 34-year-old male, 6’2”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Shawn Michael Edgar is wanted for possession for the purpose of trafficking. Edgar is described as a 42-year-old male, 6’1”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Barbara Mary Joseph is wanted for theft under $5,000. Joseph is described as a 28-year-old female, 5’4”, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Gene John Randal Golish is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Golish is described as a 26-year-old male, 5’10”, 141 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

