Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of April 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of April 6, 2021.

Travis David Moore is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for parole violation. Moore is described as a 28-year-old male, 5’7”, 153 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Dylan John Driscoll is wanted for assault, causing a disturbance and uttering threats. Driscoll is described as a 34-year-old male, 6’2”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Shawn Michael Edgar is wanted for possession for the purpose of trafficking. Edgar is described as a 42-year-old male, 6’1”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Barbara Mary Joseph is wanted for theft under $5,000. Joseph is described as a 28-year-old female, 5’4”, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Amanda Sara Johnston is wanted for possession of a controlled substance, theft under $5,000 and two counts of failing to comply with probation. Johnston is described as a 30-year-old female, 5’2”, 106 pounds, with auburn hair and brown eyes.

Gene John Randal Golish is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Golish is described as a 26-year-old male, 5’10”, 141 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

