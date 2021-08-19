Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Aug. 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Aug. 17, 2021.

Todd Lawrence Hunter is wanted for assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Hunter is described as a 56-year-old male, 5’10”, 205 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Shaun Paul James Hebert is wanted for flight from police, possession of stolen property, two counts of theft under $5,000 and break and enter with intent. Hebert is described as a 44-year-old male, 5’9”, 205 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Muhammad Ahmed is wanted for assault and two counts of committing an indecent act in public. Ahmed is described as a 28-year-old male, 5’11”, 161 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Stephen James Harley Leonard is wanted for possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to stop. Leonard is described as a 33-year-old male, 5’9”, 181 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Preston Pointe Munro Deveny is wanted for criminal harassment. Deveny is described as a 37-year-old male, 6’, 201 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Maurice Charles St. Rose is wanted for driving while prohibited. St. Rose is described as a 35-year-old male, 5’6”, 161 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

 

