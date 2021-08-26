Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Aug. 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Aug. 24, 2021.

Todd Lawrence Hunter is wanted for assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Hunter is described as a 56-year-old male, 5’10”, 205 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Shaun Paul James Hebert is wanted for flight from police, possession of stolen property, two counts of theft under $5,000 and break and enter with intent. Hebert is described as a 44-year-old male, 5’9”, 205 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

David James Hodgkinson is wanted for break and enter, possession of break and enter tools, failing to comply and breach of conditions. Hodgkinson is described as a 33-year-old male, 5’6”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Muhammad Ahmed is wanted for assault and two counts of committing an indecent act in public. Ahmed is described as a 28-year-old male, 5’11”, 161 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Stephen James Harley Leonard is wanted for possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to stop. Leonard is described as a 33-year-old male, 5’9”, 181 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Christopher Corey Wilson is wanted for two counts of breach of a release order. Wilson is described as a 35-year-old male, 5’8”, 179 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

 

