Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Aug. 28

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Aug. 28, 2018.

Kyle William Vigar is wanted for assault and theft under $5,000. Vigar is described as a 29-year-old male, six feet, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Connie Marie Rooyakkers is wanted for theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property, fraud and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Rooyakkers is described as a 49-year-old female, five-foot-seven, 260 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

William Clayton Bradshaw is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for parole violation. Bradshaw is described as a 32-year-old male, five-foot-11, 166 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Terry Alexander Loring is wanted for assault with a weapon and possession of stolen property. Loring is described as a 29-year-old male, five-foot-eight, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

George McCall Brown is wanted for assault and unlawfully being in a dwelling house. Brown is described as a 56-year-old male, five-foot-six, 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Tia Tamara Lea Seguin is wanted for theft under $5,000 and failing to comply with probation. Seguin is described as a 27-year-old female, five-foot-three, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.