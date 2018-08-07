Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Aug. 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Aug. 7, 2018.

Charlotte Georgina Joe is wanted for assaulting a police officer, obstructing police, two counts of assault, two counts of breach of undertaking and two counts of failing to appear. Joe is described as a 33-year-old female, five-foot-three, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jule Dawn Pongracz is wanted for assault causing bodily harm and failing to appear. Pongracz is described as a 32-year-old female, five-foot-five, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

David Glenn Hurst is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for parole violation. Hurst is described as a 59-year-old male, six-foot-four, 170 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

Tyson Kayes is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Kayes is described as a 38-year-old male, five-foot-11, 177 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Tia Tamara Lea Seguin is wanted for theft under $5,000 and failing to comply with probation. Seguin is described as a 27-year-old female, five-foot-three, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Lindsay Patricia Cooper is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with an order and failing to appear. Cooper is described as a 29-year-old female, five-foot-three, 144 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.