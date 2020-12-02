Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 1

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Dec. 1, 2020.

Jose Miguel Hurtado Nunez is wanted for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of probation. Nunez is described as a 31-year-old male, five-foot-10, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Richard Neil Strocel is wanted for sexual assault and breach of undertaking. Strocel is described as a 61-year-old male, six-foot-one, 181 pounds, with grey hair and hazel eyes.

Brandon Tyler Jackson is wanted for assault and breach of probation. Jackson is described as a 26-year-old male, five-foot-10, 181 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Amanda Sara Johnston is wanted for possession of a controlled substance, theft under $5,000 and two counts of failing to comply with probation. Johnston is described as a 30-year-old female, five-foot-two, 106 pounds, with auburn hair and brown eyes.

Lyndon Baines Canute is wanted for theft under $5,000. Canute is described as a 30-year-old male, five-foot-five, 111 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Jarrett Evan Strong is wanted for breach of probation. Strong is described as a 30-year-old male, six feet, 166 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.