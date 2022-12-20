Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 20

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Dec. 20, 2022.

John Hamilton Buchanan is wanted for three counts of driving while disqualified. Buchanan is described as a 42-year-old male, 6’, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Michael Shawn Sinclair is wanted for assault causing bodily harm. Sinclair is described as a 53-year-old male, 5’11”, 205 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Mary Margaret Kyle is wanted for assault. Kyle is described as a 39-year-old female, 5’7”, 119 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Kenneth Christopher Labounty is wanted for unlawfully being in a dwelling and review of sentence. Labounty is described as a 37-year-old male, 6’1”, 205 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Catherine Marie Amelie Pocetti is wanted for theft under $5,000, possession and use of a stolen credit card and a warrant for review of sentence. Pocetti is described as a 40-year-old female, 5’5”, 148 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Brandon Lee Cook is wanted for breach of probation and failing to comply. Cook is described as a 27-year-old male, 5’11”, 155 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

