Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 22

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Dec. 22, 2020.

Christopher John Bruce Parker is wanted for possession of an unauthorized non-firearm, possession of prohibited weapons, possession of a controlled substance and aggravated assault. Parker is described as a 37-year-old male, 5’11”, 155 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Richard Neil Strocel is wanted for sexual assault and breach of undertaking. Strocel is described as a 61-year-old male, 6’1”, 181 pounds, with grey hair and hazel eyes.

Shawn Michael Edgar is wanted for possession for the purpose of trafficking. Edgar is described as a 42-year-old male, 6’1”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Justin Neal Jay is wanted for fraud under $5,000. Jay is described as a 54-year-old male, 5’5”, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Lyndon Baines Canute is wanted for theft under $5,000. Canute is described as a 30-year-old male, 5’5”, 111 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Peter James Salopree is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with probation and breach of undertaking. Salopree is described as a 35-year-old male, 5’10”, 221 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

