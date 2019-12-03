Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Dec. 3, 2019.

Nathan Paul Gerow is wanted for impaired driving, flight from police and driving while prohibited. Gerow is described as a 33-year-old male, five-foot-five, 119 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Mathieu Boudreau is wanted for careless use of a weapon. Boudreau is described as a 31-year-old male, five-foot-10, 161 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Alan Leonard Forsberg is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for parole violation. Forsberg is described as a 50-year-old male, five-foot-10, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Amanda Sara Johnston is wanted for possession of a controlled substance and failing to comply with probation. Johnston is described as a 30-year-old female, five-foot-two, 106 pounds, with auburn hair and brown eyes.

Darcy Jason Hartmann is wanted for being unlawfully at large. Hartmann is described as a 52-year-old male, six feet, 201 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Lindsay Patricia Cooper is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with an order, failing to appear and breach of undertaking. Cooper is described as a 29-year-old female, five-foot-three, 144 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.