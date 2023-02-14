Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 14

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Feb. 14, 2023.

Jeremy Lew Blunden is wanted for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, four counts of fraud, obstructing a peace officer, four counts of breach of undertaking and breach of a release order. Blunden is described as a 44-year-old male, 5’11”, 144 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Jason Mark McGraw is wanted for possession of a firearm while prohibited. McGraw is described as a 41-year-old male, 5’6”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Mary Margaret Kyle is wanted for assault. Kyle is described as a 39-year-old female, 5’7”, 119 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Chantal Maria Forget is wanted for two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Forget is described as a 39-year-old female, 5’10”, 166 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Alexander Thomas Douglas is wanted for three counts of mischief under $5,000. Douglas is described as a 34-year-old male, 5’11”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Kyle David Daniels is wanted for driving while prohibited. Daniels is described as a 30-year-old male, 5’10”, 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

