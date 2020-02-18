Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 18

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Feb. 18, 2020.

Bhupinder Singh is wanted for assault on a peace officer. Singh is described as a 36-year-old male, five-foot-three, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Kimberly Sarah Crandon is wanted for breach of probation. Crandon is described as a 36-year-old female, four-foot-nine, 111 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Muhammad Ahmed is wanted for committing an indecent act and failing to comply with probation conditions. Ahmed is described as a 27-year-old male, five-foot-11, 161 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Jeremy Joseph Aron Minnes is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for a parole violation. Minnes is described as a 26-year-old male, five-foot-nine, 161 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Reginald Garry Hook is wanted for breach of probation. Hook is described as a 59-year-old male, six feet, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jason Douglas Gust is wanted for breach of probation. Gust is described as a 40-year-old male, six feet, 196 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.