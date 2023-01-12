Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Jan. 10, 2023.

Joshuah Wayne Miller is wanted for assault, uttering threats and three counts of failing to comply. Miller is described as a 36-year-old male, 5’11”, 185 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Jason Edward Dixon is wanted for assault, failing to attend and two counts of breach of probation. Dixon is described as a 23-year-old male, 5’8”, 126 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

John Hamilton Buchanan is wanted for three counts of driving while prohibited. Buchanan is described as a 42-year-old male, 6’, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Kenneth Christopher Labounty is wanted for unlawfully being in a dwelling and review of sentence. Labounty is described as a 37-year-old male, 6’1”, 205 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Catherine Marie Amelie Pocetti is wanted for theft under $5,000, possession and use of a stolen credit card and a warrant for review of sentence. Pocetti is described as a 40-year-old female, 5’5”, 148 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Rhettley Shane Dahl is wanted for two counts of failing to comply. Dahl is described as a 44-year-old male, 5’10”, 195 pounds, with brown hair and grey eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

 

