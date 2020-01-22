Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 21

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Jan. 21, 2020.

Fycher Dolton Wolfgang Becraft is wanted for assault, sexual assault, possession of a prohibited weapon and breach of recognizance. Becraft is described as a 26-year-old male, five-foot-seven, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Bhupinder Singh is wanted for assaulting a peace officer. Singh is described as a 36-year-old male, five-foot-three, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Muhammad Ahmed is wanting for committing an indecent act and failing to comply with probation conditions. Ahmed is described as a 27-year-old male, five-foot-11, 161 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Wesley Chester Williams is wanted for two counts of assault, obstruction and possession of stolen property. Williams is described as a 37-year-old male, six-foot-two, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Ajaypal Singh Mann is wanted for driving without a licence and driving with an altered driver’s licence. Mann is described as a 22-year-old male, six-foot-two, 159 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Kirk Duncan McEachern is wanted for assault, breach of conditions and two counts of failure to comply with probation. McEachern is described as a 34-year-old male, five-foot-11, 161 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.