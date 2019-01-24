Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 22

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Jan. 15, 2019.

David Andrew Clarke is wanted for two counts of failure to comply with probation, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a controlled substance. Clarke is described as a 34-year-old male, five-foot-10, 135 pounds, with brown and brown eyes.

Benedict Thomas Isaac is wanted for two counts of assault, causing a disturbance, breach of undertaking and failure to appear. Issac is described as a 39-year-old male, five-foot-10, 181 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Kyle Bradley Goodyear is wanted for possession of stolen property. Goodyear is described as a 28-year-old male, six-foot-three, 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crystal Leanne Thorne is wanted for possession of stolen property under $5,000. Thorne is described as a 25-year-old female, five-foot-three, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Christopher Antonio Frank is wanted for driving while prohibited and failure to comply. Frank is described as a 32-year-old male, six-foot, 221 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Gregory Wayne Wilkins is wanted for breach of probation. Wilkins is described as a 49-year-old male, five-foot-11, 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

