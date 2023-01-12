Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 3

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Jan. 3, 2023.

Chantal Maria Forget is wanted for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking. Forget is described as a 39-year-old female, 5’10”, 166 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Jeremy Lew Blunden is wanted for four counts of fraud, possession of stolen property, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, obstructing a peace officer, four counts of breach of an undertaking and breach of a release order. Blunden is described as a 44-year-old male, 5’11”, 144 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Michael Shawn Sinclair is wanted for assault causing bodily harm. Sinclair is described as a 53-year-old male, 5’11”, 205 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Mary Margaret Kyle is wanted for assault. Kyle is described as a 39-year-old female, 5’7”, 119 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

James Harold Allin is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for breach of parole. Allin is described as a 52-year-old male, 5’8”, 212 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Reinder Schuitema is wanted for review of sentence. Schuitema is described as a 39-year-old male, 6’, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

