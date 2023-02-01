Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 31

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Jan. 31, 2023.

Aeryk Aurther Schooler is wanted for assault. Schooler is described as a 28-year-old male, 5’11”, 190 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Jason Mark McGraw is wanted for possession of a firearm while prohibited. McGraw is described as a 41-year-old male, 5’6”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Ryan Patrick Kinsella is wanted for assault and two counts of mischief. Kinsella is described as a 38-year-old male, 6’1”, 177 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Alexander Thomas Douglas is wanted for three counts of mischief under $5,000. Douglas is described as a 34-year-old male, 5’11”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Jericho Wolf Labonte is wanted for criminal harassment, mischief and three counts of failing to comply. Labonte is described as a 35-year-old male, 6’1”, 146 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Yin Yeung Chan is wanted for two counts of breach of probation. Chan is described as a 36-year-old male, 5’5”, 122 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

 

crime

