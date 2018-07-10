Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of July 10, 2018.

Tarrick Rhoden is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for attempted murder, agravated assault and conspiracy to commit murder. Rhoden is described as a 23-year-old male, six-foot-one, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Tquan Bancroft Robertson is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for attempted murder, aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit murder. Robertson is described as a 23-year-old male, five-foot-eight, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Kyle William Vigar is wanted for assault and theft under $5,000. Vigar is described as a 29-year-old male, six feet, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Tia Tamara Lea Seguin is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Seguin is described as a 27-year-old female, five-foot-three, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Steven Roderick Knowles is wanted for theft of a motor vehicle, assault and uttering threats. Knowles is described as a 34-year-old male, six-foot-one, 185 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

David Glenn Hurst is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for failing to comply. Hurst is described as a 59-year-old male, six-foot-four, 170 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.