Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 10

  • Jul. 10, 2018 3:00 p.m.
  • News

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of July 10, 2018.

Tarrick Rhoden is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for attempted murder, agravated assault and conspiracy to commit murder. Rhoden is described as a 23-year-old male, six-foot-one, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Tquan Bancroft Robertson is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for attempted murder, aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit murder. Robertson is described as a 23-year-old male, five-foot-eight, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Kyle William Vigar is wanted for assault and theft under $5,000. Vigar is described as a 29-year-old male, six feet, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Tia Tamara Lea Seguin is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Seguin is described as a 27-year-old female, five-foot-three, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Steven Roderick Knowles is wanted for theft of a motor vehicle, assault and uttering threats. Knowles is described as a 34-year-old male, six-foot-one, 185 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

David Glenn Hurst is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for failing to comply. Hurst is described as a 59-year-old male, six-foot-four, 170 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

Crash closes Lands End Road in North Saanich

