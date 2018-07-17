Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 17

  • Jul. 17, 2018 3:20 p.m.
  • News

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of July 17, 2018.

Lin Wang is wanted for assault with a weapon. Wang is described as a 56-year-old male, five-foot-nine, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Brandon Robert Cooper is wanted for assault, mischief under $5,000 and two counts of breach of an undertaking. Cooper is described as a 26-year-old male, five-foot-10, 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Terry Alexander Loring is wanted for assault with a weapon and possession of stolen property. Loring is described as a 29-year-old male, five-foot-eight, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Christopher Lee Ford is wanted for possession of a scheduled substance and driving while prohibited. Ford is described as a 32-year-old male, six feet, 275 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Stanley Ward is wanted for driving while prohibited. Ward is described as a 50-year-old male, six-foot-one, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Michael Kenneth James Wiebe is wanted for breach of probation. Wiebe is described as a 32-year-old male, five-foot-10, 161 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

Previous story
Trudeau to shuffle cabinet ahead of Liberals’ team for 2019
Next story
Calgary family’s vacation ends in tragedy on Texas highway

Just Posted

Campfire ban coming into effect across West Coast

The Coastal Fire Centre says bans will begin on Wednesday

UPDATE: Woman hit by car in parking lot 93 years old

Driver of sedan backs into older adult walking through lot

Stolen West Shore vehicle found in ocean off Oak Bay

SUV was submerged 90 feet from shore at Cattle Point

Delivery truck downs power lines in Sidney

A tractor trailer delivering eggs clipped a low-hanging wire on Second St.… Continue reading

Deadly mushroom spotted in Greater Victoria

Early return of death cap mushrooms prompts Island Health warning

Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.

Hub for mental health and addictions treatment opens at B.C. hospital

St. Paul’s Hospital HUB is an acute medical unit that includes 10 patient beds

Saanich Police investigate store robbery

Store video captures image of suspect

Restaurant Brands International to review policy over poaching employees

One of Canada’s largest fast-food company to review ‘no-poach’ franchise agreements

Calgary family’s vacation ends in tragedy on Texas highway

Three people died and four others were injured in the crash

Union construction cost competitive, B.C. Building Trades say

Non-union firms can bid on infrastructure, but employees have to join international unions

Trudeau to shuffle cabinet ahead of Liberals’ team for 2019

Trudeau could lighten the work loads of cabinet ministers who currently oversee more than one portfolio

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Car calls 911 on possible impaired B.C. driver

A luxury car automatically calls Princeton police to scene of crash involving alcohol

Most Read