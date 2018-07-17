Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of July 17, 2018.

Lin Wang is wanted for assault with a weapon. Wang is described as a 56-year-old male, five-foot-nine, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Brandon Robert Cooper is wanted for assault, mischief under $5,000 and two counts of breach of an undertaking. Cooper is described as a 26-year-old male, five-foot-10, 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Terry Alexander Loring is wanted for assault with a weapon and possession of stolen property. Loring is described as a 29-year-old male, five-foot-eight, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Christopher Lee Ford is wanted for possession of a scheduled substance and driving while prohibited. Ford is described as a 32-year-old male, six feet, 275 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Stanley Ward is wanted for driving while prohibited. Ward is described as a 50-year-old male, six-foot-one, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Michael Kenneth James Wiebe is wanted for breach of probation. Wiebe is described as a 32-year-old male, five-foot-10, 161 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.