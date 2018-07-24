Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of July 24, 2018.

Steven Roderick Knowles is wanted for assault, uttering threats and theft of a motor vehicle. Knowles is described as a 34-year-old male, six-foot-one, 185 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Christopher Lee Ford is wanted for possession of a scheduled substance and driving while prohibited. Ford is described as a 32-year-old male, six feet, 275 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Tia Tamara Lea Seguin is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Seguin is described as a 27-year-old female, five-foot-three, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Richard Andrew Tom is wanted for failing to comply with an order. Tom is described as a 31-year-old male, five-foot-six, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Stanley Ward is wanted for driving while prohibited. Ward is described as a 50-year-old male, six-foot-one, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Michael Kenneth James Wiebe is wanted for breach of probation. Wiebe is described as a 32-year-old male, five-foot-10, 161 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.