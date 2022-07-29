Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 26

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of July 26, 2022.

Aaron Patrick James Switzer is wanted for robbery, three counts of theft under $5,000, mischief under $5,000, possession of a firearm without a licence, unsafe storage of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. Switzer is described as a 49-year-old male, 6’1”, 150 pounds, with auburn hair and blue eyes

Jason Edward Dixon is wanted for assault and breach of probation. Dixon is described as a 23-year-old male, 5’8”, 126 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Christopher Forsyth Erskine is wanted for mischief under $5,000, forcible entry, criminal harassment and three counts of breach of probation. Erskine is described as a 40-year-old male, 5’9”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Kenneth Kirk Harris is wanted for three counts of breach of probation. Harris is described as a 45-year-old male, 6’1”, 190 pounds, with brown/grey hair and brown eyes.

Thomas Richard Cudworth is wanted for three counts of breach of a release order. Cudworth is described as a 33-year-old male, 5’11”, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Zephyr Stephen McColm is wanted for failing to attend. McColm is described as a 41-year-old male, 5’10”, 133 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

