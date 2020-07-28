Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. (Photos courtesy of Crime Stoppers)

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 28

  • Jul. 28, 2020 2:30 p.m.
  • News

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of July 28, 2020.

Alexander Norman Taylor is wanted for possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, possession of a firearm without a licence, possession of a prohibited weapon, failing to comply with recognizance and possession of a scheduled substance. Taylor is described as a 35-year-old male, five-foot-10, 161 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

John Andrew Sewap is wanted on a Canada wide warrant for breaching parole. Sewap is described as a 49-year-old male, five-foot-nine, 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Kristopher Lee Holmes is wanted for breach of probation. Holmes is described as a 46-year-old male. five-foot-11, 181 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Amanda Sara Johnston is wanted for possession of controlled substance, two accounts of failure to comply with probation, and theft under $5,000. Johnston is described as a 30-year-old woman, five-foot-two and 106 pounds with auburn hair and brown eyes.

Lindsay Patricia Cooper is wanted for two counts of failure to comply, failure to appear in court. Cooper is described as a 29-year-old woman, five-foot-three and 144 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Reggie Harris is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for violation of parole. Harris is described as a 38-year-old man, five-foot-10 and 180 pounds, bald with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Craig, Marc Kielburger to testify at Commons committee over student program
Next story
MISSING: Victoria police seek man with Saskatchewan licence plate, travelling with dog

Just Posted

Esquimalt Ribfest 2020 cancelled by COVID-19

Organizers had hoped for a ‘pandemic shift’

Affordable rental home project under construction in Victoria

HousingHub project to bring 64 new affordable rental spaces by Spring 2021

MISSING: Victoria police seek man with Saskatchewan licence plate, travelling with dog

VicPD are asking for the public’s help in locating Tanner Afseth

Business owner sends Victoria police image of break and enter suspect, leads to arrest

A break and enter happened in the 600-block of Garbally Road on Tuesday morning

Victoria granted injunction to move tenters in Beacon Hill Park to less sensitive areas

Mayor Lisa Helps says she recognizes the move will be to ‘more visible’ areas

Health officials urge long weekend safety as B.C. sees 23 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Warning comes after large crowds, public gatherings lead to COVID cases

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 28

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. prepares back-to-school plan for students in COVID-19

Districts will be refining preparations up to Sept. 8

Multiple sailing waits expected on ferries on B.C. Day long weekend

BC Ferries suggests reservations, travelling at night, taking alternate routes

Top doctor says ‘upswing’ in Western Canada’s COVID cases is pushing the curve upwards

B.C., Alberta, both seeing cases of the novel coronavirus increase

Psychological thriller filmed on northern Vancouver Island debuts on AppleTV

‘Woodland’ is set in Haida Gwaii at a remote fishing lodge

Vacation properties see spike in demand as people look for safe getaways

Quick heat-up in the B.C. recreational property market is being attributed to COVID-19 lockdown orders

With dance floors vacant, Canada’s nightclub life faces an identity crisis

The coming months could be unpredictable for nightlife as more people head indoors in the cooler weather

Two dead, forest fire ignited after Highway 1 crash near Ashcroft

The fire has since been put out

Most Read