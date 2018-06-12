Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of June 12

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of June 12, 2018.

David Maignan is wanted for sexual exploitation. Maignan is described as an 18-year-old male, six-foot-one, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Ezra Adam Polstein is wanted for two counts of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, careless use of a firearm, uttering threats, being unlawfully at large and two counts of breach. Polstein is described as a 26-year-old male, six-foot-two, 200 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Carson James John is wanted for failure to comply with an order. John is described as a 30-year-old male, five-foot-10, 172 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Paul Martin Seal is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with probation and breach of an undertaking. Seal is described as a 50-year-old male, six feet, 186 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Elliot Joseph Shuflita is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Shuflita is described as a 48-year-old male, five-foot-10, 175 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Dylan Holstein is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Holstein is described as a 28-year-old male, five-foot-five, 141 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter