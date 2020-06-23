Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of June 23

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of June 23.

Alexander Norman Taylor is wanted for possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, possession of a firearm without a licence, possess unauthorized prohibited weapon, storing a firearm contrary to regulations, failure to comply with recognizance and possession of a controlled substance. Taylor is described as a 35-year-old male, five-foot-10, 161 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Jesse Daniel Cunningham is wanted for driving while prohibited and without insurance. Cunningham is described as a 37-year-old male, five-foot-ten, 201 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Amanda Sara Johnston is wanted for possession of controlled substance, two accounts of failure to comply with probation, and theft under $5,000. Johnston is described as a 30-year-old woman, five-foot-two and 106 pounds with auburn hair and brown eyes.

Brandon Robert Cooper is wanted for causing fear of injury and failing to comply with probation. Cooper is described as a 28-year-old male, five-foot-10, 161 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Kristopher Lee Holmes is wanted for breach of probation. Holmes is described as a 46-year-old male. five-foot-11, 181 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Kirk Duncan McEachern is wanted for assault, breach of conditions and two counts of failing to comply with probation. McEachern is described as a 34-year-old male, five-foot-11, 161 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.