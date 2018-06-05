Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of June 5

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of June 5, 2018.

David Maignan is wanted for sexual exploitation. Maignan is described as an 18-year-old male, six-foot-one, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Samantha Vleeming is wanted for theft of a motor vehicle, theft of a credit card, three counts of fraud and use of a stolen credit card. Vleeming is described as a 28-year-old female, five-foot-two, 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Ezra Adam Polstein is wanted for two counts of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, careless use of a firearm, uttering threats, being unlawfully at large and two counts of breach. Polstein is described as a 26-year-old male, six-foot-two, 200 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Daniel Pierre Hutchings is wanted for breach of an undertaking. Hutchings is described as a 43-year-old male, five-foot-nine, 168 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Bruce William Woods is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Woods is described as a 35-year-old male, five-foot-10, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Dylan Holstein is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Holstein is described as a 28-year-old male, five-foot-five, 141 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

