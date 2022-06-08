Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of June 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of June 7, 2022.
Franklin Clifford Cook is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for breach of parole. Cook is described as a 35-year-old man, 5’6”, 166 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Michael Shawn Sinclair is wanted for assault causing bodily harm. Sinclair is described as a 53-year-old male, 5’11”, 205 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Catherine Marie Amelie Pocetti is wanted for theft under $5,000, use of a stolen credit card and a warrant for review of sentence. Pocetti is described as a 40-year-old female, 5’5”, 148 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Timothy Scott Leblanc is wanted for three counts of breach of a community service order. Leblanc is described as a 46-year-old male, 6’6”, 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Malcolm Leif Elliott is wanted for impaired operation of a vehicle. Elliott is described as a 55-year-old male, 5’6”, 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Troy Martin is wanted for impaired operation of a vehicle. Martin is described as a 38-year-old male, 6’1”, 161 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.
