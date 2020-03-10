Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of March 10, 2020.

Brandon Lee Doran is wanted for uttering threats and assault with a weapon. Doran is described as a 36-year-old male, five-foot-six and 141 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Tighson Matthew Laughren is wanted for uttering threats, extorsion and assault with a weapon. Laughren is described as a 32-year-old male, five-foot-11 and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Robert Keith Hawkins is wanted for extortion and assault with a weapon. Hawkins is described as a 41-year-old male, six-foot-one, 210 pounds and bald with blue eyes.

Wesley Chester Williams is wanted for two counts of assault, obstruction and possession of stolen property. Williams is described as a 37-year-old male, six-foot-two and 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Kirk Duncan McEachern is wanted for assault, breach of conditions and two counts of failure to comply with probation. McEachern is described as a 34-year-old male, five-foot-11 and 161 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Kristopher Lee Holmes is wanted for breach of probation. Holmes is described as a 46-year-old male, five-foot-11 and 181 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

crime