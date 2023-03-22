Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 21

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of March 21, 2023.

Rylie Homeniuk is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for breach of parole. Homeniuk is described as a 25-year-old male, 5’6”, 155 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Jennifer Lorraine Lemmen is wanted for mischief, six counts of breach of conditional sentence order and review of sentence. Lemmen is described as a 43-year-old female, 5’10”, 146 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Kathleen Susan Smith is wanted for two counts of theft under $5,000, possession of identity documents, four counts of failing to comply and breach of an undertaking. Smith is described as a 32-year-old female, 5’3”, 201 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Jason Mark McGraw is wanted for possession of a firearm while prohibited. McGraw is described as a 41-year-old male, 5’6”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Chantal Maria Forget is wanted for two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Forget is a 39-year-old female, 5’10”, 166 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Jeremy Lew Blunden is wanted for four counts of fraud, possession of stolen property, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, obstructing a peace officer, breach of a release order and four counts of breach of an undertaking. Blunden is described as a 44-year-old male, 5’11”, 144 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

