Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of March 7, 2023.

Kathleen Susan Smith is wanted for two counts of theft under $5,000, possession of identity documents, four counts of failing to comply and breach of an undertaking. Smith is described as a 32-year-old female, 5’3”, 201 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Collin Richard Spires is wanted for uttering threats, causing a disturbance and mischief. Spires is described as a 51-year-old male, 5’7”, 161 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Cody Vincent White is wanted for assault. White is described as a 29-year-old male, 6’, 166 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Chantal Maria Forget is wanted for two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Forget is described as a 39-year-old female, 5’10”, 166 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Jason Mark McGraw is wanted for possession of a firearm while prohibited. McGraw is described as a 41-year-old male, 5’6”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Janice Elaine Parisien is wanted for breach of probation. Parisien is described as a 45-year-old female, 5’1”, 125 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

 

