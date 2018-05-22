Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 22

  May. 22, 2018 4:00 p.m.
  • News

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of May 22, 2018.

Brandon Robert Cooper is wanted for assault and mischief under $5,000. Cooper is described as a 26-year-old male, five-foot-10, 161 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

James Edward Christie is wanted for three counts of assault and breach of undertaking. Christie is described as a 26-year-old male, five-foot-six, 111 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Patrick Darren O’Neill is wanted for assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon. O’Neill is described as a 25-year-old male, five-foot-six, 144 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Paul Martin Seal is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with probation and breach of an undertaking. Seal is described as a 50-year-old male, six feet, 186 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

John Githonne Domingue is wanted on a Canadawide warrant. Domingue is described as a 24-year-old male, six-foot-one, 210 pounds, with black hair and green eyes.

Ezra Adam Polstein is wanted for assault with a weapon, being unlawfully at large and two counts of breach. Polstein is described as a 26-year-old male, six-foot-two, 200 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

