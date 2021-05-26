Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 25

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of May 25, 2021.

Rodrina Christine Louise Peter is wanted for assault with a weapon and two counts of theft under $5,000. Peter is described as a 39-year-old female, 5’3”, 126 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Colton William Lewis Mecham is wanted for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Mecham is described as a 25-year-old male, 6’4”, 166 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Shane Johnathan McCausland is wanted for robbery, theft, possession of an imitation firearm and uttering threats. McCausland is described as a 36-year-old male, 5’9”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Jessica Lauren James is wanted for possession of stolen property, possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, breach of recognizance and failure to appear. James is described as a 40-year-old female, 5’5”, 155 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

Tiffanie Dennis is wanted for driving while prohibited and two counts of breach of probation. Dennis is described as a 43-year-old female, 5’4”, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Gene John Randal Golish is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Golish is described as a 26-year-old male, 5’10”, 141 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.