Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 31

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of May 31, 2022.

Michael Shawn Sinclair is wanted for assault causing bodily harm. Sinclair is described as a 53-year-old male, 5’11”, 205 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Keith Alexander Thomas is wanted for assault. Thomas is described as a 29-year-old male, 5’5”, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Catherine Marie Amelie Pocetti is wanted for theft under $5,000 and use of a stolen credit card. Pocetti is described as a 40-year-old female, 5’5”, 148 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Michael Austin Schmidt is wanted for four counts of use of a forged document, fraud, breach of a release order and being unlawfully at large. Schmidt is described as a 33-year-old male, 5’10”, 161 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Malcolm Leif Elliott is wanted for impaired operation of a vehicle. Elliott is described as a 55-year-old male, 5’6”, 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Alexander James Snow is wanted for breach of probation. Snow is described as a 35-year-old male, 6’, 155 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

