Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Nov. 10, 2020.

Richard Neil Strocel is wanted for sexual assault and breach of undertaking. Strocel is described as a 61-year-old male, six-foot-one, 181 pounds, with grey hair and hazel eyes.

Natalie Alexandra Morrison is wanted for theft under $5,000 and driving while prohibited. Morrison is described as a 33-year-old female, five-foot-nine, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Michael Arthor Leighton is wanted for assault, two counts of possession of stolen property, mischief, break and enter with intent, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of stolen ID. Leighton is described as a 32-year-old male, five-foot-11, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Aaron Patrick James Switzer is wanted for impaired driving and driving without due care. Switzer is described as a 47-year-old male, six-foot-one, 150 pounds, with auburn hair and blue eyes.

Amanda Sara Johnston is wanted for possession of a controlled substance, theft under $5,000 and two counts of failing to comply with probation. Johnston is described as a 30-year-old female, five-foot-two, 106 pounds, with auburn hair and brown eyes.

Lindsay Patricia Cooper is wanted for two counts of failing to comply, failing to appear and breach of undertaking. Cooper is described as a 29-year-old female, five-foot-three, 144 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saanich mom with kids in vehicle faces impaired driving charges after crash

Just Posted

West Shore RCMP say charges are pending against a mother of three suspected of impaired driving with her children in the car. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Saanich mom with kids in vehicle faces impaired driving charges after crash

West Shore RCMP suspected impairment while responding to two-car collision

The SkeenaWild Film Festival is an annual compilation of films highlighting the beauty of northern B.C. (Screenshot taken from the SkeenaWild Film Festival 2016 trailer)
Thursday night online film festival displays beauty of northern B.C.

Residents can tune in and vote on their favourite films on Nov. 12

The Rotary Club of Sooke is going virtual with their 2020 annual auction, to take place from Nov. 27 to 29. A majority of the funds will go towards building two gazebos for Ayre Manor Seniors Housing. (Jeannette Wilford photo)
Sooke Rotary Club eyes building gazebos for seniors with 2020 auction funds

Online auction takes place Nov. 27 to 29

A Victoria Police Department cruiser. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police arrest man after victim hit repeatedly by stranger with a stick

One suspect faces several recommended charges

The corner of Highway 17 and Amity Drive was the site of a collision between a cab exceeding the speed limit and a SUV Wednesday afternoon (Google Map)
Driver of speeding cab taken to hospital following collision near Sidney

Collision happened Wednesday afternoon after officer pulled over cab

Costco will no longer be allowing non-medical mask exemptions, beginning Nov. 16, 2020. (Facebook)
COVID-19: Costco to require face-shields for those medically exempt from wearing masks

Alternatively, Costco says those who cannot wear masks should wear face shields

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

A mule deer buck puts an end to volleyball games in a Kelowna back yard, Oct. 26, 2016. (Black Press files)
Dawn, dusk top times to watch for rumbling, rutting deer

Warning for roads along parks, tree lines and golf courses

B.C. Premier John Horgan’s July 18, 2017 cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Government House featured Songhees dancers. COVID-19 precautions will require a much simpler affair. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Many new MLAs may delay B.C. legislature’s return to after Christmas

Premier John Horgan wants vote to approve COVID-19 payments

Campbell River Storm forward Jory Swanson is given a rough ride into the Comox Valley Glacier Kings’ bench during a match last season at Rod Brind’Amour Arena. The league’s North Division has suspended play for a week due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Nanaimo school system. File photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
VIJHL suspends weekend North Division play due to COVID outbreak in Nanaimo school system

No players are infected; move taken out of ‘an abundance of caution’

The Cermaq Semi-Closed Containment System undergoes trials at a salmon farm in Norway before its introduction to B.C. waters. A new report calls for clear government policy on salmon farming to help the industry play a key role in the province’s post-pandemic economic recovery. (Photo supplied by Cermaq Canada)
Can B.C. salmon farmers play a bigger role in post-pandemic economic recovery?

Report shows clearer government policy could lead to $44-billion in economic output over 30 years

A special Tree of Life pendant that ‘Rose’ purchased during a sabbatical to Victoria. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Island woman warns of scams on dating sites from personal experience

Rose gets her $1,500 back, but most aren’t as fortunate

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of British Columbia stands by a canoe carved by former lieutenant governor Steven Point. The canoe named Shxwtitostel (pronounced: Schwe-tea-tos-tel) means “a safe place to cross the river” in Halq’eméylem and is currently on display at the B.C. Legislature building. (Office of the Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia photo)
New award launched to celebrate champions of reconciliation in B.C.

Reconciliation Award launched by Lieutenant Governor, BC Achievement Foundation

A person stands under an umbrella while looking out at English Bay as heavy rain falls, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canadians struggling through the pandemic aren’t accessing online resources: study

A national survey led by researchers at UBC says that Canadians aren’t aware of virtual resources

Most Read