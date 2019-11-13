Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 12

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Nov. 12, 2019.

Kyle Robert Blackmore is wanted for Break and enter and commit indictable offence. Blackmore is described as a 22-year-old male, five-foot-eight and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Nathan Paul Gerow is wanted for impaired driving, flight from police, drive while prohibited and operation of a vehicle over .08. Gerow is described as a 33-year-old male, five-foot-five and 119 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Benedict Thomas Isaac is wanted for two counts of assault, cause a disturbance, breach of undertaking to appear, and fail to appear. Isaac is described as a 39-year-old male, five-foot-10 and 181 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Lindsay Patricia Cooper is wanted for two counts of fail to comply, fail to appear and breach of undertaking to appear. Cooper is described as a 29-year-old female, five-foot-three and 144 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Amanda Sara Johnston is wanted for possession of controlled substance and fail to comply with probation. Johnston is described as a 30-year-old female, five-foot-two and 106 pounds with auburn hair and brown eyes.

Ajaypal Singh Mann is wanted for drive without a driver’s licence, and drive with altered driver’s licence. Mann is described as a 22-year-old male,six-foot-two with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.