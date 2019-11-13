Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 12

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Nov. 12, 2019.

Kyle Robert Blackmore is wanted for Break and enter and commit indictable offence. Blackmore is described as a 22-year-old male, five-foot-eight and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Nathan Paul Gerow is wanted for impaired driving, flight from police, drive while prohibited and operation of a vehicle over .08. Gerow is described as a 33-year-old male, five-foot-five and 119 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Benedict Thomas Isaac is wanted for two counts of assault, cause a disturbance, breach of undertaking to appear, and fail to appear. Isaac is described as a 39-year-old male, five-foot-10 and 181 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Lindsay Patricia Cooper is wanted for two counts of fail to comply, fail to appear and breach of undertaking to appear. Cooper is described as a 29-year-old female, five-foot-three and 144 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Amanda Sara Johnston is wanted for possession of controlled substance and fail to comply with probation. Johnston is described as a 30-year-old female, five-foot-two and 106 pounds with auburn hair and brown eyes.

Ajaypal Singh Mann is wanted for drive without a driver’s licence, and drive with altered driver’s licence. Mann is described as a 22-year-old male,six-foot-two with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

Previous story
Sex assault charge stayed against Port Moody mayor

Just Posted

Victoria recreation fees set to rise nearly five per cent

Fee increase needed for wages, aging infrastructure costs says staff report

Thousands of cigarette butts collected and recycled from downtown Victoria

Canisters placed throughout the downtown core have made an impact on local litter

Two reports of prowlers in one night in Esquimalt

VicPD notes simple changes can help prevent crime around your home

Pet photos with Santa funds pair of Greater Victoria animal-friendly organizations

Broadmead Centre Pets West hosts the events Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

West Shore RCMP searches for poppy donation box thief

Suspect grabbed the box and ran from Thrifty Foods in View Royal on Nov. 3 around 8:50 p.m.

VIDEO: Disney Plus gives Canadians a streaming platform that nearly matches U.S. version

The Walt Disney Company’s new subscription platform unveiled a comprehensive offering of nearly 500 films

POLL: Do you support CUPE workers in their dispute with School District 63?

SD63 schools to remain closed as strike continues Tuesday

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 12

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Campbell River RCMP investigating after two stabbing incidents Tuesday night

Police are treating each case seperately and have one person in custody

Nearly half of B.C. drivers nervous in winter conditions: BCAA

‘Wait and see’ approach common practice for 32% of B.C. motorists

Autism support dog refused bus access for being a ‘pet’

B.C. grandmother files complaint with TransLink, calls for better awareness of service dogs

Sex assault charge stayed against Port Moody mayor

Rob Vagramov completed an alternative measures program, special prosecutor said

73% of B.C. residents agree with a temporary ban on vaping products: poll

54% say they would not date someone who vapes, Research Co. poll suggests

B.C.’s 13-cent gasoline gap still a mystery, Premier John Horgan says

NDP plans legislation this month, seeks action from Justin Trudeau

Most Read