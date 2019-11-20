Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 19

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Nov. 19, 2019.

Ajaypal Singh Mann is wanted for driving without a driver’s licence and driving with an altered driver’s licence. Mann is described as a 22-year-old male, six-foot-two and 159 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Nathan Paul Gerow is wanted for impaired driving, flight from police, driving while prohibited and operation of a vehicle with a blood alcohol level over .08. Gerow is described as a 33-year-old male, five-foot-five and 119 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Paul “Archie” Bush is wanted for failing to comply and three counts of breach of undertaking. Bush is described as a 35-year-old male, five-foot-11 and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Benedict Thomas Isaac is wanted for two counts of assault, causing a disturbance, breach of undertaking to appear and fail to appear. Isaac is described as a 39-year-old male, five-foot-10 and 181 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Christopher Antonio Frank is wanted for driving while prohibited and failing to comply. Frank is described as a 32-year-old male, six-feet and 221 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Mathieu Boudreau is wanted for careless use of a weapon. Boudreau is described as a 31-year-old male, five-foot-10 and 161 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.