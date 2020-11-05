Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 4

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Nov. 3, 2020.

Michael Arthor Leighton is wanted for assault, two counts of possession of stolen property, mischief, break and enter with intent, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of stolen ID. Leighton is described as a 32-year-old male, five-foot-11, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Aaron Patrick James Switzer is wanted for impaired driving and driving without due care. Switzer is described as a 47-year-old male, six-foot-one, 150 pounds, with auburn hair and blue eyes.

Lyndon Baines Canute is wanted for theft under $5,000. Canute is described as a 30-year-old male, five-foot-five, 111 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Jack Anton Williams is wanted for impaired driving causing bodily harm, impaired driving, assault, failing to attend court and failing to comply with an undertaking. Williams is described as a 34-year-old male, five-foot-10, 221 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Amanda Sara Johnston is wanted for possession of a controlled substance, theft under $5,000 and two counts of failing to comply with probation. Johnston is described as a 30-year-old female, five-foot-two, 106 pounds, with auburn hair and brown eyes.

Lindsay Patricia Cooper is wanted for two counts of failing to comply, failing to appear and breach of undertaking. Cooper is described as a 29-year-old female, five-foot-three, 144 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.