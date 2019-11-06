Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 5

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Nov. 5, 2019.

Lindsay Patricia Cooper is wanted on two counts of fail to comply as well as fail to appear and breach of undertaking to appear. Cooper is described as a 29-year-old woman, five-foot-three and 144 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Matthew Riley Isfeld is wanted for two counts of mischief under $5,000. Isfeld is described as a 35-year-old male, five-foot-eight and 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Benedict Thomas Isaac is wanted on two counts of assault, as well as cause a disturbance, breach of undertaking to appear and fail to appear. Isaac is described as a 39-year-old male, five-foot-10 and 181 pounds with blacks hair and brown eyes.

Nathan Paul Gerow is wanted for impaired driving, flight from police and drive while prohibited and operation of a vehicle over .08.

Ajaypal Singh Mann is wanted for drive without driver’s licence and drive with altered driver’s licence. Mann is described as a 22-year-old male, six-foot-two and 159 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Amanda Sara Johnston is wanted for possession of controlled substance and fail to comply with probation. Johnston is described as a 30-year-old female, five-foot-two and 106 pounds with auburn hair and brown eyes.

