Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 6

  • Nov. 7, 2018 10:30 a.m.
  • News

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Nov. 6, 2018.

Christopher Elliott is wanted for fail to comply with probation. Elliott is described as a 27 year-old male, five foot two inches tall and 119 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Nicole Foldi is wanted for two counts each of fail to comply and breach of undertaking to appear. Foldi is described as a 35 year-old female, five foot eight inches tall with brown hair and green eyes.

Tia Tamara Lea Seguin is wanted for fail to comply with probation and theft under $5,000. Seguin is described as a 27 year-old female, five foot three inches tall and 150- pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Dallon Kyle Johnstone is wanted for five counts of fraud, theft under $5,000 and breach of conditions. Johnstone is described as a 31 year-old male, six feet tall and 175 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Robert Jerald Daniel Byron is wanted for forged documents and theft under $5,000. Byron is described as a 41 year old male, six feet tall and 201 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

James Marc Thompson is wanted on a Canada wide warrant for parole violation. Thompson is described as a 41 year-old male, five-foot-seven-inches tall and 150 pounds with brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

Previous story
UPDATE: Former international student who was missing in Nanaimo has been found
Next story
Just 1 per cent of the province has voted in electoral referendum

Just Posted

B.C. sailor’s attempt to break record crosses Equator line

Joanne Socrates is five weeks into her mission to become the oldest person to solo sail the world

Okanagan brother of Paralympian and friends on course for Victoria

Penticton’s Tyler Luscombe and his friends are running to raise money for his Paralympian brother

‘Horrific attack’ in Oak Bay remains a mystery

It’s been over 18 months since a woman was attacked with an edged weapon in Oak Bay

UPDATED: Victoria police respond to suspicious package near city hall

Police also evacuated the Victoria Courthouse on Tuesday for a bomb threat

Heavy traffic leads to slow commute from West Shore into Victoria

Traffic volumes from Langford and Colwood have been built up more than usual along Trans Canada highway

UPDATED: Tony Clement out of Conservative caucus after more allegations arise

Party leader inititally said Clement could stay, despite admission he’d sent sexually explicit photos

POLL: Do you understand the options of Proportional Representation?

Whether you vote for or against, do you understand the options?

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Jeff Sessions resigns as U.S. attorney general

President Donald Trump has appointed a temporary replacement

Pot-filled pipe lands driver $230 fine

The Calgary man, who was not impaired, was ticketed while driving on the Lions Gate Bridge

B.C. mom wins daycare contract fight after kids insulted in text message

Operator had tried to sue for $1,800 when mom pulled her children without giving 30 days’ notice

UPDATE: Former international student who was missing in Nanaimo has been found

Police had been asking for assistance in locating 24-year-old Sungho (Luke) Park

New washroom rules a win for transgender students at Alberni high school

New rules, signs allow transgender students to use washrooms of their choice

Selecting talent for Canada’s junior hockey team ‘a real challenge’: coach

Canada won the first match up 2-1 in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, then dropped the second bout 3-1 in Langley, B.C., the next night

Most Read