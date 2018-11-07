Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Nov. 6, 2018.

Christopher Elliott is wanted for fail to comply with probation. Elliott is described as a 27 year-old male, five foot two inches tall and 119 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Nicole Foldi is wanted for two counts each of fail to comply and breach of undertaking to appear. Foldi is described as a 35 year-old female, five foot eight inches tall with brown hair and green eyes.

Tia Tamara Lea Seguin is wanted for fail to comply with probation and theft under $5,000. Seguin is described as a 27 year-old female, five foot three inches tall and 150- pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Dallon Kyle Johnstone is wanted for five counts of fraud, theft under $5,000 and breach of conditions. Johnstone is described as a 31 year-old male, six feet tall and 175 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Robert Jerald Daniel Byron is wanted for forged documents and theft under $5,000. Byron is described as a 41 year old male, six feet tall and 201 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

James Marc Thompson is wanted on a Canada wide warrant for parole violation. Thompson is described as a 41 year-old male, five-foot-seven-inches tall and 150 pounds with brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.