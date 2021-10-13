Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Oct. 12

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Oct. 12, 2021.

Joshuah Wayne Miller is wanted for assault, uttering threats and three counts of failing to comply. Miller is described as a 36-year-old male, 5’11”, 185 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Shaun Paul James Hebert is wanted for break and enter, flight from police, possession of stolen property, two counts of theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime and driving while prohibited. Hebert is described as a 44-year-old male, 5’9”, 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Jessica Lauren James is wanted for possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, breach of recognizance and two counts of failing to appear. James is described as a 40-year-old female, 5’5”, 155 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

Shawn Michael Edgar is wanted for possession for the purpose of trafficking. Edgar is described as a 42-year-old male, 6’1”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Brandon Thomas Wildman is wanted for breach of probation. Wildman is described as a 40-year-old male, 5’9”, 150 pounds, balding with brown hair and brown eyes.

Ryan Andrew Fletcher is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for breach of parole. Fletcher is described as a 34-year-old male, 5’6”, 166 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

 

crime

