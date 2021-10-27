Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Oct. 26

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Oct. 26, 2021.

Dustin Aaryn Smith is wanted for extortion, robbery, assault with a weapon, assault, break and enter and four counts of uttering threats. Smith is described as a 37-year-old male, 5’6”, 196 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Lionel Sidney Sewap is wanted for possession of a weapon, obstructing a peace officer, disobeying a court order and failing to comply with probation. Sewap is described as a 34-year-old male, 6’0”, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Joshuah Wayne Miller is wanted for assault, uttering threats and three counts of failing to comply. Miller is described as a 36-year-old male, 5’11”, 185 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

David James Hodgkinson is wanted for break and enter, possession of break and enter tools, failing to comply and breach of conditions. Hodgkinson is described as a 33-year-old male, 5’6”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Muhammad Ahmed is wanted for assault and two counts of committing an indecent act in public. Ahmed is described as a 28-year-old male, 5’11”, 161 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Jessica Lauren James is wanted for possession of stolen property, possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, breach of recognizance and failing to appear. James is described as a 40-year-old female, 5’5”, 155 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

