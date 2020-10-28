Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Oct. 27

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Oct. 27, 2020.

Michael Arthor Leighton is wanted for assault, two counts of possession of stolen property, mischief, break and enter with intent, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of stolen ID. Leighton is described as a 32-year-old male, five-foot-11, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Bryan Charles Berry is wanted for assault, uttering threats to cause bodily harm and breach of undertaking. Berry is described as a 34-year-old male, five-foot-eight, 144 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Brandon Tyler Jackson is wanted for assault and breach of probation. Jackson is described as a 26-year-old male, five-foot-10, 181 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Amanda Sara Johnston is wanted for possession of a controlled substance, theft under $5,000 and two counts of failing to comply with probation. Johnston is described as a 30-year-old female, five-foot-two, 106 pounds, with auburn hair and brown eyes.

Shu Pan Chau is wanted for breach of probation. Chau is described as a 29-year-old male, five-foot-four, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Lindsay Patricia Cooper is wanted for two counts of failing to comply, failing to appear and breach of undertaking. Cooper is described as a 29-year-old female, five-foot-three, 144 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.